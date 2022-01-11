Robert Durst: The Millionaire Real Estate Heir & Convicted Murderer Dies At 78

A millionaire New York real estate heir and a convicted murderer, Robert Durst died at the age of 78, his lawyer revealed. As per the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Durst has died due to natural causes on Monday in a hospital outside California prison, wherein he was serving a life sentence. Durst was undergoing treatment at Stockton hospital for a number of diseases. His attorney Chip Lewis had verified the announcement by saying that he died under the supervision of the California Department of Corrections at the San Joaquin General Hospital, BBC reported.

Durst was charged with the murder of Susan Berman last year in September, who was shot at point-blank range at her Los Angeles home in 2000, AP reported. On October 14, 2021, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the BBC, he killed his friend Berman in order to prevent her from speaking to the police regarding his wife's disappearance. Police suspect that Durst had killed two other individuals. Kathie Durst, who mysteriously disappeared in New York in the year 1982 and decades later, was declared legally dead. She had long been suspected of being murdered by her husband.

Furthermore, the trial of Durst was postponed for over a year owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. As per his trial lawyer, he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus and put on a ventilator two days after his sentencing.

Who was Robert Durst?

Robert Durst's family owns a number of New York City buildings, including ownership in the World Trade Center. Durst was probed when a recording of him confessing was aired in the 2015 HBO docuseries ‘The Jinx’. This happened when Durst was still wearing a live microphone in the restroom after his interview and was recorded saying, "What the hell did I do? ... Killed them all, of course", Sky News reported. He was then detained on the evening of the final episode.

In addition to this, prosecutors alleged that while he was hiding as a fugitive in Texas for nine months after murdering Berman, he allegedly murdered his next-door neighbour, Morris Black. Durst claimed that he had unintentionally shot him.

Durst was apprehended after a 45-day search, when he was shoplifting a chicken sandwich from a grocery store in Pennsylvania, just a few miles from his university. He was discovered in his rented car with hundreds of dollars in cash, and also cannabis and Black's driver's licence.

At his 2003 trial, he claimed self-defence and was acquitted after explaining that he escaped because he didn't think his testimony would be accepted. His health condition deteriorated during the trial as he battled bladder cancer. Further, his attorneys stated he had been unable to change and was carried into court in a wheelchair wearing prison garb.

(Image: AP)