Robert F Kennedy's Assassin Gets Parole With Support Of RFK's Two Sons After 16 Attempts

In the 16th parole hearing, US Senator Robert F Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan received a positive nod after two sons of the late Senator spoke in favour of the accused. He has been granted parole. On Friday, the 77-year-old prisoner was allowed a chance to a new beginning after the prosecutors, for the first time, declined to oppose his release. As per reports, the ruling announced by a two-jury bench will be reviewed over the next 90days.

“I'm overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face,” he said. “I think I've lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love," Douglas Kennedy

The assassin, Sirhan, was supported by the deceased Senator's son Douglas Kennedy. In his statement, Douglas told AP that he was "moved to tears" by Sirhan's remorse. He also expressed his wish to allow the "remorseful" assassin a fresh start "if he is not a threat to others." Douglas was a toddler when Sirhan gunned down his father, Senator Rober F Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968.

At 24 years of age, Sirhan was booked with first-degree murder and was sentenced to death after his conviction in 1968. However, in 1972, the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment after California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment. After 44 years of prison in 2016, California Justice Department began his parole hearing. However, the Parole Board Staff denied the release of the convicted assassin based on his inability to show adequate remorse or understanding of the enormity of the crime, AP reported. Sirhan has in the past stuck to his narrative that he doesn't remember the killing. However, he often recalled events before the crime.

Robert F Kennedy's assassination

Robert F Kennedy (RFK) was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan on June 5, 1968, at 12:15 am local time in Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m. on June 6, about 26 hours after he had been shot. The deceased former US Senator and brother to the 35th US President John F Kennedy. RFK was gunned down briefly after he stepped down from the podium finishing his victory speech in the pivotal California primary.

