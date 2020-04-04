Robert F Kennedy's Granddaughter And Her Son Go Missing In Maryland

Two members of the Kennedy US political dynasty have reportedly gone missing and are presumed to have drowned. According to reports, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter and eight-year-old grandson disappeared on April 2 after both of them had gone boating on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The news was announced by Governor Larry Hogan.

Gone to retrieve a ball

As per reports, an intensive search is underway since April 4. Governor Hogan told local media that he expressed his most heartfelt sympathies to the Kennedy family during this trying time. Maeve Townsend is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend who formerly served as Lieutenant governor of Maryland. Kathleen is also the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy who was assassinated during his campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 1968, five years after his brother’s death.

According to reports, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Townsend's daughter, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon had gotten into a canoe on April 2 in the water of Chesapeake Bay near their home in order to retrieve a ball. Reportedly they were unable to paddle back to shore.

As per reports, Townsend released a statement on April 3 where she revealed that the search and rescue operation for her daughter and grandson had turned into a recovery operation. The Townsends have asked for privacy and that everyone keeps Maeve and Gideon in their thoughts and prayers.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was an adjunct professor in bioethics and human rights, as well as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Maeve also worked on the boards of the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity.

The Kennedy family, unfortunately, is very familiar with tragic incidents. In addition to the assignations of Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, the President' s son John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife were killed in a plane crash in 1999. According to reports, David, Robert F. Kennedy's son, died of a drug overdose in 1984.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)

