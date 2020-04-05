Robert F Kennedy's Granddaughter And Her Son Who Went Missing Now Presumed Dead

The two family members of the Kennedy political dynasty including the granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy and her son who went missing during a canoe trip are now presumed dead. According to reports, the authorities will now be conducting a “recovery” search for the daughter and grandson of former Maryland Lt Gov Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. In the latest chapter of tragedy for the family that has previously suffered untimely deaths since former US President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963, the two individuals had disappeared in the South River in Maryland, near the vast Chesapeake Bay.

Survival 'impossibly small'

According to the police officials, they had launched a rescue operation immediately after the news including the Coast Guard and the firefighters. However, the did not find the 40-year-old grand-niece of Kennedy or her eight-year-old son. Husband David McKean said on April 4 that it has been more than 24 hours and the chances of survival of his family members are “impossibly small”. He further added that it was clear they both have “passed away”. The mother and grandmother of the two missing members, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend reportedly said that the rescue operation has now been shifted to finding the bodies of both of them.

“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was an adjunct professor in bioethics and human rights, as well as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Maeve also worked on the boards of the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity. In addition to the assignations of Robert F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, the President's son John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife were killed in a plane crash in 1999. According to reports, David, Robert F. Kennedy's son, died of a drug overdose in 1984.

(With AP inputs)

(Image Source: AP)