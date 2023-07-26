Ron DeSantis' Presidential Campaign Shake-up Continues, Over Three Dozen Staffers Fired

Cash woes seem to have ensnarled White House hopeful Ron DeSantis just two months after he launched his campaign at a Twitter event with billionaire Elon Musk, forcing the Florida Governor to slash more than a third of his staff. According to Politico, 38 people across several departments have been let go.

The job cuts were confirmed by his campaign, which called it a move to "streamline operations." “Following a top-to-bottom review of our organisation, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement.

“Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign," Peck added. The exits consist of top advisors Tucker Obenshain and Dave Abrams, who left to support an outside pro-DeSantis group, according to the campaign.

With the big shake-up, Carl Sceusa became the chief financial officer, and digital director Ethan Eilon was promoted to deputy campaign manager. In addition to that, Cody Hall and Andrew Romeo took over the senior communications adviser and communications director roles, respectively.

What led to the mass departures?

The recent layoffs come merely two weeks after the Republican presidential candidate axed about a dozen other staffers. Financial constraints weren't always a problem for DeSantis, however. In the first six weeks of his campaign, the 44-year-old raised about $20 million. But sources say that bringing in too many people too soon led to the campaign's fallout.

“They never should have brought so many people on, the burn rate was way too high. People warned the campaign manager [Peck] but she wanted to hear none of it,” one Republican familiar with the campaign’s thought process told The Post earlier this month.