Ron DeSantis Takes Aim At Trump's Criminal Justice Record In Bid For Conservative Support

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now an official Republican presidential candidate, is seizing the opportunity to draw conservative voters away from former President Donald Trump by highlighting his record on crime. DeSantis has launched a campaign that questions Trump's support for the First Step Act of 2018, a bipartisan bill aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. According to a report from Axios, this move comes as some of Trump's efforts to appeal to a broader electorate in the 2020 election have left him vulnerable to attacks from the right.

During an interview with right-wing host Ben Shapiro, DeSantis criticised Trump for signing a bill that he referred to as a "jailbreak bill." According to DeSantis, this legislation has resulted in the release of dangerous individuals who have gone on to commit further crimes, causing harm to innocent people. The Florida governor pledged that if elected president, he would seek to repeal the First Step Act and restore stricter sentencing guidelines.

Trump team's response

In response to DeSantis' criticism, the Trump campaign issued a statement characterising the governor as a flip-flopper, pointing out that he had voted in favor of an earlier version of the bill that differed significantly from the final legislation. However, DeSantis resigned from his House seat before the final vote, and the bill he supported did not include the changes made by Democrats in the final version. Republican Representative Ken Buck of Colorado, who also voted for the earlier version, called Trump's attack disingenuous and dishonest, emphasising that the two bills were completely different.

DeSantis' record on criminal justice

Some conservatives, including Representative Ken Buck, believe that DeSantis has a stronger record on criminal justice than Trump. Buck praised DeSantis for his understanding of the causes of crime and his ability to reduce crime rates, while expressing doubts about Trump's comprehension of the issue. DeSantis' campaign views criminal justice as a key issue that could differentiate him from Trump in the GOP primary.

The response from supporters of the First Step Act

While DeSantis criticizes Trump's criminal justice record, others argue that the overwhelming majority of Republicans supported the First Step Act. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who was instrumental in the bill's passage, dismissed DeSantis' claims as false and cynical politics. Lee took to Twitter to defend the legislation and emphasise its importance in reforming the criminal justice system.

DeSantis' Broader Criticisms of Trump

Beyond criminal justice, DeSantis has also targeted Trump on various other issues, including COVID-19 response, national debt, immigration, and Trump's ties to Saudi Arabia. The Florida governor has questioned Trump's electability in a general election, highlighting the possibility of serving two terms compared to Trump's potential one-term limit.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is strategically focussing on former President Donald Trump's criminal justice record in his bid to win over conservative voters. By criticising the First Step Act and highlighting differences between their approaches to crime, DeSantis aims to position himself as a candidate who better understands the causes of crime and can effectively address the issue. As the Republican primary unfolds, it remains to be seen how DeSantis' criticisms will impact Trump's standing among conservative voters.