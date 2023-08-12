Florida governor and White House hopeful Ron DeSantis lambasted former US President Donald Trump after refusing to sign the Republican loyalty pledge. On Friday, the Florida governor accused Trump of “disrespecting” the primary process along with his fellow GOP candidates who are running for the White House. The pledge obligates the signatories to support the Republican nominee who wins the primaries. Trump stated that there are few White House hopefuls who he vehemently does not support

“I mean you can’t, on the one hand, say that the country’s going in such a bad direction, which we all believe, and then, on the other hand, say you’re just going to take your ball and go home,” 44-year-old DeSantis told reporters in Iowa, New York Post reported. The Florida governor himself signed the document earlier this week since it is one of the requirements to be on the stage for the GOP debate which will take place on August 23. “I’ve voted Republican my whole life. And, you know, even though, you know, I’m confident we’ll be the nominee, at the end of the day, you know, you respect the judgment of how this works out, and you don’t take your ball and go home,” he remarked. “It’s not just about you. It’s about a larger mission that we have to accomplish for Americans,” he added.

Trump refuses to sign the pledge

DeSantis' attack came after the former US President refused to sign the loyalty pledge stating that he does not like some of his fellow Republican presidential candidates. “Why would I sign it?” Trump said in an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem,” he added. While Trump declined to name the candidate he is not willing to support, he lauded South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

It is still not clear if he will participate in the GOP debates or not. The former US President said that he will give out his decision in this regard by next week. In the past, Trump has repeatedly questioned why he should debate his rivals given his substantial polling lead and has suggested he might hold a competing event instead.

Who has signed the pledge?

According to ABC News, Ron DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have been the only four presidential candidates who have signed the pledge. They all have also met the criteria to make it to the debate stage which will be organised in Milwaukee later this month.

The @GOP should clarify that there is no pledge to support a nominee if they are found guilty of espionage or a serious felony.



Donald Trump is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation and he should step aside & put the good of the country above his candidacy. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 8, 2023

The Republican party has come under fire from anti-Trump candidates who are not willing to sign the pledge since one of their leading running mates is facing multiple conviction trials. “The @GOP should clarify that there is no pledge to support a nominee if they are found guilty of espionage or a serious felony. Donald Trump is the target of an ongoing criminal investigation and he should step aside & put the good of the country above his candidacy,” White House hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on X in June. "I’m going to take the pledge just as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016," New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said last month, ABC News reported.