Ron DeSantis Vows To Declare 'national Emergency' At US Mexico Border If Elected President

Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis (R-FL), the 2024 US election frontrunner on Thursday said that he will declare a 'national emergency' at the Mexico border on day one if he's elected to the White House in the 2024 presidential election. In a stark warning to the illegal immigrants crossing the southern border during an interview, DeSantis said that he would send military personnel to tackle the rampant border crossings, and would build a border wall, according to the Washington Examiner.

DeSantis asserted that he would leave the Mexican drug cartels who smuggle fentanyl into the United States “stone-cold dead at the border". “I am going to treat the Mexican cartels as the foreign terrorist groups that they are,” DeSantis said. “They're killing tens of thousands of our fellow citizens by bringing fentanyl into this country.”

Last week, Ron DeSantis' PAC Never Back Down launched a campaign ad in Iowa and New Hampshire titled "Stone Cold Dead," threatening the use of force against the illegal migrants trying to cross in large numbers into America. “The cartels are killing tens of thousands of our fellow citizens," the ad says. “We have to defend our people. We're going to use force, and we're going to leave them stone-cold dead, no excuses. We will get the job done."

“If you’re a cartel drug runner and you’ve got a satchel full of fentanyl strapped to your back” while crossing the border, “that is a hostile act.”



“You are INVADING this country with deadly poison” and will be left stone cold dead under a President @RonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/JbkD8L7jD8 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 8, 2023

Biden walks at the stretch along the US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas. Credit: AP

Florida Gov connects 9/11 tragedy to illegal immigration

DeSantis has used the popular phrase to describe the state smugglers bringing drugs into Florida under his watch. His campaign also launched the sale of $35 shirts on his website that are emblazoned with his pledge to leave the Mexican cartels “stone cold dead” if he's elected. Since he launched his presidential bid, Florida Governor DeSantis made the illegal border crossings a cornerstone issue of his campaign. He lambasted the Biden administration for not doing enough to deter the cartels from smuggling opioids and stopping migrant crossings at the Southern border.

DeSantis slammed the sitting Democrat president for missing from the 9/11 commemoration in New York City, becoming the first-ever leader to do so while he and his wife were present. He likened illegal immigration to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying that “9/11 was in part an immigration issue."