Ronny Jackson Made 'sexual And Denigrating' Remarks, Consumed Alcohol On Duty: Report

Rep. Ronny Jackson is under fire after the Department of Defence issued a blistering review of his time as top White House physician. As per the CNN report, the inspector general has concluded that Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate and violated the policy while drinking alcohol during a presidential trip. In his review, it has also been mentioned that the retired United States rear admiral took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide appropriate care.

The findings outlined in the report have been obtained by CNN prior to its expected release on Wednesday and are based on the years-long IG investigation into Jackson, who is also the United States representative for Texas's 13th congressional district. He sits on the House Armed Services subcommittee overseeing military personnel that was launched in 2018 and examines the allegations that date back to his serving during the former US Presidents Barack Obama Donald Trump’s administrations.

Read - Deli Owner Reacts To Lifting Of Mask Rule In Texas

Read - Attorneys Say Joe Exotic Of 'Tiger King' Wants New Trial

‘Politically motivated’: Jackson on IG report

Two sources revealed to the media outlet that the member of the Congress were briefed on the inspector general report findings on Tuesday. In a statement to CNN, Jackson termed the report ‘politically motivated’ on Tuesday and said that the inspector general “resurrected” the old allegations against him because he refused to “turn my back on President Trump” who was also the public supporter of his 2020 congressional bid. In the same statement to the media outlet, the congressman said he rejects “any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty”.

Read - US: Over A Dozen Dead After SUV Carrying 27 Crashes, Human Smuggling Probe Launched

However, the investigators had arrived at the conclusions against Jackson after reportedly interviewing at least 78 witnesses and reviewing a host of White House documents. It was reportedly also stated that the retired read admiral failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect while even engaging in inappropriate conduct involving the use of alcohol during two incidents and used sleeping medication during an overseas trip that further alarmed the officials about his ability to provide medical care to the US President along with other top officials.

As per CNN, the report states, “We determined that the potential chilling effect of their presence would prevent us from receiving accurate testimony” while also adding that the fieldwork had stopped for at least 10 months between October 11, 2018, and August 22, 2019.

Read - St. Louis Treasurer, Alderwoman Advance In Race For Mayor

Read - Analysis: Biden Aims To Manage Expectations With Pandemic

Image credits: The Associated Press