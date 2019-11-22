US Congressman Rooney: We Should Support India In Fight Against Terrorism

US Congressman Francis Rooney in his latest statement supported India’s fight against terrorism and called the world powers to join hands with India. He also described India as an important ally and a crucial trading partner of the US. The statement comes after Rooney held bilateral talks with Indian Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

He said that "India faces many regional and geopolitical threats. Islamic insurgents are a constant threat, spreading terror throughout Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India. We should support the government in Delhi in the continued fight against terror."

China and Pakistan pose constant threat

Rooney acknowledged that India is facing a constant threat from its border-sharing neighbours Pakistan and China. He said that China has continuously portrayed its aggressive and assertive behaviour, at the same time influences the trade in the Indo-China region. He also reflected on the threat from the long-standing rival country - Pakistan.

He said, “India also faces an increasingly aggressive and assertive China that continues to export its malign influence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. China's behaviour is destabilising India's near-abroad, saddling its neighbours with unpayable debts, as was the case with the port project in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. India is also on constant alert with a hostile and unstable nuclear-armed state to their West--Pakistan”.

US and India should strengthen their relations

Rooney displayed a positive approach towards India and United States relations. He said that it is important that Washington maintain healthy relations with India, at the same work towards strengthening the trade bonds with India and increase the bilateral trade investment. He said that "We must continue working together to confront dangers abroad, strengthen our economic relationship, and advance the cause of freedom and democracy around the world".

Cross-border relations pose a serious challenge

On November 20, Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said in a statement that, “UN-designated terrorist organizations such as ISIL, Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida, Boko Haram, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, continue to destabilise entire regions through their cross-border financing, propaganda & recruitment, including by using-rather abusing-evolving global public goods such as cyberspace and social media.” He reflected that the nature of cross-border relations poses a serious threat to overcome terrorism.

(With inputs from ANI)