Rumored 'Floating Coffin' Fished Out Of River, Investigation Reveals Truth

A recent post made by a radio station has triggered some fears and complaints of safety after the post showed an object that looked like a coffin in the South River. The South River is a tributary Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis in the US state of Maryland. But after an investigation, the true reality of the object was discovered.

Mysterious floating 'coffin' spotted

After an investigation by the police, it turned out to be something much less frightening. As per reports, the object seen in the post resembling a coffin turned out to just be a concrete slab that was a floating dock. After complaints were made Department of Natural Resources police made their way to the river where a hydrographic operations team recovered the floating dock and pulled it out of the water.

Before it was discovered that the object was not a coffin, multiple people had commented on the post. One person said that they hoped that the ‘coffin’ was retrieved soon and put to rest in an appropriate fashion. Another commenter stated that the object in the picture resembled a casket from the Victorian Era, while another said “Float…….Float on…….”. The rumoured ‘coffin’ that actually turned out to be a dock was removed from the river on September 3.

Yesterday, personnel with @MarylandDNR’s hydrographic unit marked two places in the river with hazard buoys. Today, DNR pulled the object out of the water off of Church Creek. It is a floating #dock! We are happy that this can be laid to rest. (Get it? ðŸ˜‰) pic.twitter.com/AoEFz0f8Nx — Arundel Rivers Federation (@ArundelRivers) September 3, 2020

Read: Philippines Fisherman Catches Giant Deep-sea Fish As Earthquake Draws It To Shallow Waters

Read: Probe Into Waste Spilled Into Paris River From Cement Plant

Mysterious deep-sea fish captured after earthquake

In another incident involving fishing out unusual things from water bodies, following a strong earthquake, a fisherman from the Philippines was able to catch a giant deep-sea fish known as 'Opah Fish' using just a hook and line. The fish is also commonly called a moonfish, weights 65 kgs, and is usually found at the depths of about 500 meters.

According to reports, the deep-sea fish may have been frightened by the earthquake and thus made its way towards the surface. The deep-sea fish was sold at the nearby market for about $4.11 (Php 200) per kg.

(Input Credit AP)

Read: Monster-sized Alligator Snapping Turtle Found In Suwannee River

Read: Swimming Ban In German River After Claims Crocodile Sighted