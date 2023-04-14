Media baron Rupert Murdoch seemingly thought it was fair to call it quits with his fourth wife Jerry Hall last year via email, a bombshell report by Vanity Fair has revealed. The 92-year-old, who has been married four times throughout the course of his life, divorced Hall in June 2022 with an email that read, “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do."

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage. We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do … My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately," he wrote in an email viewed by the outlet. The message reached Hall at an ill-suited time when the 70s model was at their Oxfordshire residence.

The pair separated within months, but made sure to portray their friendship in the public sphere. However, those close to Hall said that behind closed doors, she was “devastated, mad and humiliated” for being cast aside via virtual communication after having cared for the aged billionaire during major health scares.

The now estranged couple also holed up together during the coronavirus pandemic. “On the first day of Lent in February, Hall told friends she made an effigy of Murdoch, tied dental floss around its neck, and burned it on the grill,” reads an excerpt from the report.

Murdoch parts ways with Ann Lesley Smith

They parted ways through a divorce settlement, in which a clause prohibited Hall from offering plotline suggestions to the makers of 'Succession', a television show heavily inspired by the Murdoch family and their media conglomerate. The report also revealed that Murdoch's son Lachlan believes that his sibling James was in contact with the show's writers at some point in time.

But the end of Murdoch's fourth marriage in no way meant the end of his romantic relationships. Earlier in March, Murdoch used his New York Post tabloid to announce that he is getting engaged to radio host Ann Lesley Smith and is “looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together." Murdoch, who gifted a $2 million ring to Smith, announced just two weeks later that the engagement had been called off. While he did not reveal why, reports suggest that the split happened due to the radio personality's evangelical views on religion.