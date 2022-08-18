Rushdie's Assailant 'admires' Iranian Leader But Refuses To Admit If Fatwa Inspired Attack

The man accused of stabbing renowned India-born novelist Salman Rushdie has declined to explain whether the fatwa declared against the author motivated his attack. However, the New Jersey man, Hadi Matar stated that he respected former supreme Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who enforced the fatwa in 1989. In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, Matar on Wednesday even expressed being 'surprised' over Rushdie surviving the multiple stabbings.

Since Iran's then-leader Khomeini issued an edict, or fatwa, in the year 1989 calling for Salman to be assassinated, the 75-year-old author has received numerous death threats. It happened because some Muslims deemed his 1988 book 'The Satanic Verses' to be disrespectful and blasphemous.

In the aftermath of the shocking attack on the author, Matar revealed that he had only "read a couple pages" of the controversial book by Rushdie, “I respect the Ayatollah. I think he’s a great person. That’s as far as I will say about that,” The New York Post reported. The alleged attacker claimed that he had no interaction with Iran's Revolutionary Guard and that seeing a tweet advertising Rushdie's visit somewhere in the winter had given him the idea to travel to Chautauqua.

'I don’t like the person': Hadi Matar on Rushdie

Referring to Rushdie, Matar only said, “I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person”. In the interview from the Chautauqua County Jail., he asserted, “I don’t like him. I don’t like him very much.” He also said that Rushdie is a person who has attacked Islam, its beliefs, and their belief systems, as per the report.

On Rushdie’s survival, the attacker said, “When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess”.

The day before Matar reportedly stabbed Rushdie, he claimed to have taken a bus to Buffalo before taking a taxi to Chautauqua. The 75-year-old novelist was attacked on stage on Friday, August 12, as he was getting ready to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. 'The Midnight's Children' author was stabbed just a few days before the release of his latest book, 'Victory City'. The suspect apparently came onto the stage and then allegedly stabbed him in the neck and body. As per his agent, Rushdie was stabbed at least ten times and suffered from a damaged liver as well as severed nerves in an arm and an eye.

Hadi Matar has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault. The 24-year-old attacker was then taken from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown following the assault. Meanwhile, Zafar Rushdie, the son of the author, reported that Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator on Saturday but remained in a serious state.

(Image: AP)