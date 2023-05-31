Russia Becomes 'safe Haven' For Tara Reade, Ex-Senate Staffer Who Accused Biden Of Assault

Tara Reade, a former US Senate aide who has alleged that she is a victim of sexual assault at the hands of President Joe Biden, said in an explosive interview on Tuesday that she feels "safe" in Russia after fleeing the US due to safety concerns. In a conversation with Sputnik News, Reade castigated the West and simultaneously praised the Kremlin for being welcoming towards her.

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” she said next to her friend Maria Butina, an alleged Russian spy. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria and everyone who’s been giving me that at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not," she added.

Reade also revealed that she has also encountered several threats after she publicly alleged in 2020 that Biden had assaulted her in the early 1990s in his Senate office, a claim that the POTUS has rejected. She admitted that initially, it was “very difficult” to begin a new life in Russia, but she had to do so because she didn’t want to “walk into a cage or be killed" in her homeland.

Reade calls Russia a 'safe haven'

“I felt safe and I felt heard and I felt respected,” she said, recalling the moment she landed in Russia. During the hours-long interview, the erstwhile Senate staffer appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant her citizenship, emphasising that the country is a “safe haven” for several Americans and European citizens.

“And luckily, the Kremlin is accommodating. So we’re lucky," she expressed. Furthermore, Reade addressed several issues faced by the average American back home, from inflation to the repercussions of the government's heavy military spending overseas. Reade made headlines last December, when Russian officials attempted to humiliate Biden by inviting her to the United Nations Security Council meeting. However, her invitation to speak before the council was dismissed by Russia, which chaired the UN body at the time.