Russia Miffed With US' De-occupation Agenda Ahead Of Crimea Summit In Croatia

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the first parliamentary summit of the International Crimea Platform in Croatia. Crimea Platform is part of a forum to discuss the de-occupation of Russia from Crimea and giving back the region to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin could be angered by Pelosi's backing for the Crimea Summit, The DailyBeast reported.

Pelosi's visit comes just weeks after an explosion damaged a bridge between Crimea and Russia. Notably, Russia had previously criticised Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. Pelosi called it a "privilege" to participate in the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform in Croatia, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Parliament, Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Today, thanks to @ZelenskyyUa & @R_Stefanchuk, it was a privilege to attend the First Parliamentary Summit of the International @CrimeaPlatform in Croatia. It is a tribute to the broad & urgent global support for Ukraine that more than 50 nations are participating in this summit. pic.twitter.com/agX8lGBacJ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 25, 2022

Nancy Pelosi called the summit a "tribute" to the global support for Ukraine which has the participation of over 50 nations. She said it was her "privilege" to hold a meeting with human rights activists from Crimea, who recounted their harrowing & heartbreaking stories of torture, imprisonment and abductions by Russia. She stressed that the international community must strengthen Ukraine's capability in the fight against Russia. Before attending a parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform, Pelosi in her statement said that "Crimea is Ukraine" and Russia's illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory must end.

"As Putin escalates his appalling atrocities against civilians, we reaffirm this truth: Crimea is Ukraine, Russia’s unlawful occupation of all Ukrainian territory must end, and Russia must be held accountable for its crimes," Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi's visit shows 'de-occupation of Crimea high on agenda' in US: Dzhaparova

According to the statement issued by the Democrat, Nancy Pelosi's participation in the Crimea Platform demonstrates "ironclad solidarity" of the US with Ukraine, as per The DailyBeast report. In a Facebook post on October 23, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova said that Pelosi's participation in the parliamentary summit of the International Crimea Platform demonstrates "direct confirmation that the issue of de-occupation of Crimea is high on the agenda in Washington. Notably, Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move criticised by the US and other Western nations. Washington and the West have not recognized the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Image: Twitter/@SpeakerPelosi/AP