Russia Pins The Blame On US, Apple Inc For Hacking Thousands Of IPhones

Russia's Federal Security Service accused the United States of orchestrating a large-scale espionage operation by hacking thousands of iPhone devices in the country. The claim was made by Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, which did not corroborate it.

The company stated that file-stealing malware had been incorporated into its staff's devices that were operating on an old software version. According to The Washington Post, Kaspersky said that the breach began with an iMessage attachment that was not triggered by any user.

The attachment was a vector similar to that employed by NSO Group, a vendor of Pegasus spyware, and other competitors who deliver to international government agencies. A representative for the Russian firm told the outlet that an investigation into the alleged hacking scheme is underway, but no concrete evidence about the source of the attack has emerged so far.

Apple denies role in the alleged hacking operation

The company added that the affected devices did not have the latest iOS 15.7 operating system which was rolled out last September. The devices were also not on Lockdown Mode, a feature that lowers the risk of cellular attacks by restricting the functionality of iMessage and other applications.

Despite this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that the cyber attack was devised by the United States with Apple being fully involved in the plot. A spokesperson for the tech giant denied this, stating: "We have never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will."

In the wake of the recent hacks, Kaspersky issued a list of websites that were allegedly used to connect the targeted phones. It also released a list of indicators of such breaches that users can look into to determine whether their devices have been hacked. On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Kremlin said that the government deems iPhones unsafe.