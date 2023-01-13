Russia Releases US Navy Vet Taylor Dudley After 9-year Imprisonment

Russia on Thursday released the US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, 35, after nearly nine months of imprisonment, the family's spokesperson Jonathan Franks told American broadcasters. Dudley was backpacking in Europe and travelled to Poland to attend a music festival when he crossed the border into Russia in April 2022 and was detained by Russian authorities. It remains unclear why Dudley was arrested, and whether there was a prisoner swap as no official statement on exchange was released by the United States.

The Lansing resident was held in a Russian penal facility, his family and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson's office said in a statement. Richardson said he was held in Russia's Kaliningrad territory, a Russian province on the Baltic Sea, since April 2022.

Dudley was among the many Americans detained in Moscow whom Richardson and the US authorities have been trying to free. His release comes shortly after US President Joe Biden was able to free the WNBA star Britney Griner in exchange for the Russian arms dealer known as the "merchant of death" Viktor Bout. The US veteran had travelled to Europe to "seek inspiration for a potential book," spokesperson Franks said, not elaborating on why exactly he entered Russia. Richardson Center has been working "diligently and quietly" for more than six months to secure Dudley's release, he noted.

"The family will be forever grateful for the work of all three," Franks statement read. “The past nine months have been difficult ones for the family, and they ask the media to respect their privacy and give them the space to welcome Taylor home."

Negotiated with Russian 'counterparts and conduits'

New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and his nonprofit group, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, secured the release of Dudley as they negotiated with the Russian "counterparts and conduits" in Moscow and Kaliningrad, the statement from Richardson's office—the Richardson Center—read.

He was let go on Thursday morning by the Russian authorities at the Russia-Poland Bagrationovsk-Bezledy border crossing. A representative from the US Embassy in Warsaw told the American broadcasters that Dudley's mother Shelley, Richardson, and other family members are flying from Poland to Virginia from Thursday to Friday after receiving him.