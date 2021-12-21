Russia Says China's Backing Of Its Security Proposals 'tangible'; To Change Power Balance

Russia believes that China’s support for Moscow’s security proposals is tangible and it will change the balance of power, said the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov said on Tuesday. Gavrilov’s remarks on Beijing’s support for Moscow’s security guarantees came after the Chinese foreign ministry told Sputnik earlier that Russia’s proposals to NATO and the United States on security help to enhance the mutual trust between the nations and also decreases the risk of conflicts.

During the SoloyovLive show on YouTube, according to Sputnik, the Russian diplomat said “of course” when he was asked if China’s support to Moscow on the issue of security guarantees will change the balance of power. Gavrilov said, “I think China’s opinion is very important, It is being listened to both in Washington and in the NATO countries. China is our ally, its support in this matter, of course, is tangible.” He added that all the harsh remarks heard in response to Russia’s proposals “will be smoothed over during the course of negotiations.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously published two draft agreements regarding the security guarantees between Moscow, the United States and the alliance. Amid tensions over its border with Ukraine, the Kremlin suggested that NATO would not expand further into Eastern Europe and stop Washington and Moscow from deploying medium to short-range missiles within striking distance of each other’s territory. The proposal also limits the troop, warship and aircraft deployment for both sides.

Russia Calls For Immediate Response From US

Russia has called on the United States to give an immediate response to its security proposals that were announced on December 15 amid escalating tensions. As per Sputnik, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov not only urged Washington to respond to the proposals announced on the Foreign Ministry's website but also stressed that the situation around Russia-US ties remains strained.

As per the news agency, Deputy FM Ryabkov said, “I think that there will be no refusal [from the US] as such, but there will be an attempt to add all sorts of wishes, conditions, all sorts of additional ideas just to throw the ball over to our side.”

Image: AP