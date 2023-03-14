Russia Says Export Exemptions To Sanctions Ineffective, US Calls It An Excuse

The Biden administration dismissed Russia's claim that the exclusion of food and fertilizer exports from Western sanctions does not yield any results, stating that the assertion is simply "not true." On Monday, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price addressed the remarks that were made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, who said the exemptions are not working.

"We find it difficult to believe that when we know, and the rest of the world knows, that Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer are back up to pre-war levels," Price said. "This has been the case for some time now, but when we hear the Russians saying that they are being held back from exporting grain, from exporting fertilizer, it’s just not true," he added.

This comes after Vershinin stated that "barriers still remain before Russian agricultural exporters" and the sanctions exemptions for food and fertilizers do not work," TASS reported. Price termed the remarks as mere "excuses" that Moscow is resorting to in a bid to stop the extension of a UN-brokered grain deal.

Ned Price on Black Sea Grain Initiative

"We’ve heard a number of excuses from Russia in recent days and weeks as to why the Black Sea Grain Initiative might not be extended. We believe it boils down to the fact that the world needs this Black Sea Grain Initiative," the spokesperson said. Further, he conveyed the United States' support for the extension of the initiative. "We are at a critical moment in these negotiations," Price added.

When asked about Vershinin’s comments that Russia agrees to the grain deal being extended on the condition that the extension is for 60 days, Price said: "Extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative requires the consent of all the parties, and that’s something the UN secretary general is working on, including at this very moment. So we’re going to defer to the UN secretary general, we’re going to defer to the other parties that are directly involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative."