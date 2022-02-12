Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US To Send 3,000 Troops To Poland At Biden's Order, Says Pentagon

The US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin on Friday ordered the deployment of 3,000 military soldiers to Poland amid mounting tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. Confirming the news, a senior official of the Pentagon told Sputnik that the movement of troops will take place "at the direction of the President" of the US, Joe Biden. The military personnel will depart from Front Bragg in the next couple of days and be stationed by the next week.

"At the direction of the President, Secretary Austin today ordered to Poland the remaining 3,000 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team based at Fort Bragg, NC," a senior official of the US Department of Defence said.

The contingent will add to forces already placed in Poland, along with the four UK-based F-15 fights in the European country. Then infantry will bring the total number of troops sent to Poland and Germany to 5,000. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has also relocated 1,000 based in Germany to Romania last week.

Notably, the developments come amid amplified US warnings over the "imminent" invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Addressing a press briefing at the White House on Friday, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan forewarned that there is a "distinct possibility" of Moscow attacking Kyiv before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The cautionary alerts from the US increased after Russia kick-started a major military drill in Belarus and is expected to begin naval exercises in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov next week, leading to new concerns.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For a recap, the standoff between Ukraine and Russia dates back to 2014 when Moscow invaded the former Soviet state and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Sporadic conflicts between Russia-backed rebels and the Ukrainian military broke out in the region. However, the tensions in the conflict zone reignite after Kremlin initially deployed over 70,000 troops in the Donbas region (border between Ukraine and Russia), gradually increasing the concentration to nearly 1,50,000.

The sudden troop amassment alarmed the West, including European Union. Jointly, the Western leaders have warned of economic sanctions and coordinated response against Russia in case of an attack. However, Russian officials have repeatedly claimed that the troop build-up does not pose threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, instead, it is a part of Moscow's "routine military exercise in its own territory."

(Image: AP)