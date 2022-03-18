Russia-Ukraine War: Hundreds Of Donated Bulletproof Vests For Ukraine Stolen In US

In a continued attempt to aid Ukraine, the US had confirmed to send bulletproof vests to war-hit country. But on Thursday, reports said that over 400 bulletproof vests, that were supposed to reach Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion, have been stolen in Manhattan, police said. It is learned that the vests were donated by officers, that were collected by a New York City non-profit organisation in an effort to ship tactical gear to people in the warzone.

"Police responded to a call of a burglary and were informed that approximately 400 bulletproof vests that were donated by local law enforcement, were reported missing," NYPD Sergeant Edward Riley said.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office on Long Island informed that they cannot confirm if the vests received by working with the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America to donate 450 used, decommissioned vests, were the ones that were stolen.

"It is despicable that someone would break into a building to steal supplies and materials intended to aid those affected by this humanitarian crisis," said Vicki DiStefano, a spokesperson for Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr.

Andrij Dobriansky, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said last week they had planned to ship the donated gear by air to Poland and then transported it into Ukraine. According to officials, the donated items will be used by civilian security and medical teams, including citizens who have joined the Ukrainian forces to fight against Russia's invasion.

It is to be noted that on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced $800 million additional military assistance to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per updates on day 22 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian aircraft bombed a theatre where more than a thousand civilians were sheltering. In a residential part of Kyiv, a downed missile caused casualties. Southern cities of Ukraine were attacked by Russian naval forces from the Black Sea.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that about 700 people have been reported dead since Russia declared war on February 24. He further mentioned that issues like severe disruption to health services and access to basic commodities are being faced due to the destruction of infrastructure.

