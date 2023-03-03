While the United States' strict sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war operate in full force, two rich Russians continue to circumvent them, potentially due to their history of dining with US President Joe Biden and his infamous son, Hunter. According to The New York Post, Russian billionaires Yelena Baturina and Vladimir Yevtushenkov went to shop for land and had dinners with Biden years ago when he was the Vice President.

Sources who spoke to the outlet revealed that the Russian duo was recently able to dodge the latest sanctions announced by the Treasury Department on Friday. “I think it’s very fishy,” Michael McFaul, an ex-US ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama, said of Yevtushenkov, who faces sanctions by other nations, such as the UK and Australia.

“I think he should be sanctioned. I don’t understand why he has not been,” McFaul said. Last year, Yevtushenkov agreed that he met Hunter Biden over breakfast at Manhattan's Ritz-Carlton in 2012, but did not admit to any further contact with the 53-year-old. However, Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop tells a different story.

What was found on the laptop?

Emails and calendar events found in the laptop show that the duo was scheduled to meet next year in 2013 for dinner at DC’s Cafe Milano, before heading to a commercial property the next day near Virginia's Dulles International Airport. “I asked [Yevtushenkov], ‘Why are you doing this?’ on the front end — before I understood that they were going to buy some real estate. ‘Why are you even doing this? Why would you be paying the son of the vice president to meet at a public restaurant in New York City?" the source said.

“He made it very clear to me that, you know … ‘I think it would be good to have a good relationship with this guy … maybe he can do a favor for us and we can do a favor for him. It was a complete quid pro quo that he was going in for," the source added.

On the other hand, another source told the outlet that Baturina and her husband Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, met Joe Biden and his son Hunter in 2015. In one email, Hunter wrote that the dinner would “ostensibly” be about his prospects as the chairman of the World Food Programme (WFP) USA. Another source said that Joe Biden, the then-VP, joined the group 40 minutes later and also posed for a picture.