Russian Fighter Jet Forces Down US Surveillance Drone Over Black Sea After Intercept

Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, March 14, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters, the US military's European Command said.

Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

Hecker further added that US and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in International airspace and we (the US) call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely.

The incident reportedly follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with US and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea.

US Air Forces in Europe

Africa Air Force officials routinely fly aircraft throughout Europe over sovereign territory and throughout international airspace in coordination with the applicable host nations and international laws. In order to bolster collective European defense and security, these missions support allied, partner, and US national objectives.