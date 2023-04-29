Russian Fighter Pilots Attempting To Engage In A Dogfight with US Jets Over Syria: Report

In recent days, Russian pilots have engaged in aggressive behaviour by attempting to engage in a dogfight with US jets over Syria, according to a spokesperson for US Central Command, Colonel Joe Buccino. This recent pattern of behavior has apparently occurred in several instances. While the Russian pilots are not attempting to shoot down American jets, a US official told CNN, their actions could be interpreted as an attempt to "provoke" the US and potentially "draw us into an international incident."

What exactly is dogfighting? Dogfighting is a term used to describe a form of aerial combat between two military aircraft. In a dogfight, each pilot attempts to outmaneuver the other in order to gain a tactical advantage and ultimately gain control of the situation. The term originated during World War I when the maneuverability of fighter planes allowed for more dynamic aerial engagements. Today, dogfighting is less common due to advances in missile technology and the increased use of unmanned drones in modern warfare.

US CENTCOM has released videos of the incidents

US Central Command has released videos showing Russian fighter jets engaging in "unsafe and unprofessional" behavior while intercepting American aircraft over Syria. In the first video, a Russian SU-35 fighter jet is seen conducting an unsafe intercept of a US F-16 fighter jet on April 2. In the second video, released on April 18, a Russian fighter is shown violating coalition airspace and coming within 2,000 feet of a US aircraft, which is a dangerously close distance that a fighter jet can cover in a matter of seconds.

For years, the US and Russia have maintained a deconfliction line in Syria to prevent unintended incidents or encounters that could potentially escalate. US officials have contacted their Russian counterparts regarding the recent aggressive behavior, but the Russians have yet to acknowledge the incidents, according to the official cited in the report. The Russian jets have reportedly violated the deconfliction protocols 85 times since March, the official said, including flying too close to coalition bases and failing to contact the deconfliction line. Armed Russian jets have also flown over US and coalition positions in Syria 26 times.