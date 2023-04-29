Russian Fighter Pilots Provoking US Jets Into 'dogfight' Over Syria, CENTCOM Says

Russian aviators are exhibiting provocative behaviours and attempting to "dogfight" US fighter jets in Syrian airspace, a spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said. In a conversation with CNN, Col. Joe Buccino claimed that Russian pilots are trying to "provoke" their American counterparts and draw them "into an international incident" by engaging in a "dogfight," an aerial combat tactic that involves flying jets at relatively close ranges.

While Russian jets do not show any signs of trying to shoot down US jets, they do display aggressive behaviour, the spokesperson said. His remarks come shortly after US Central Command released a clip earlier this month that displayed a SU-35 fighter jet performing an “unsafe and unprofessional” intercept of a US F-16 fighter jet.

Another video showed a similar interception, with a Russian fighter jet approaching within 2,000 feet of an American aircraft, a short distance that can be covered by a jet within seconds. In a bid to avert any such encounters that can ensue serious provocation, the United States established a deconfliction line years ago in Syria.

However, US officials have also contacted their Russian equivalents in the wake of the recent events, but have failed to receive a suitable response "that acknowledges the incident.” Since March, Moscow's jets have breached deconfliction measures 85 times, including the 26 instances in which they have flown over US and coalition positions in Syria.

'A new way of operating'

“It looks to be consistent with a new way of operating,” the spokesperson said, adding that US pilots on the other hand have fully complied with deconfliction protocols. Currently, the US has about 900 servicemen stationed in Syria for its ongoing operation to defeat ISIS.

But the hostility has taken place outside Syria's airspace as well. Earlier in March, a Russian SU-27 fighter jet crashed into a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, an incident that the US dubbed “unsafe, unprofessional” and “reckless.” “It’s concerning because it increases the risk of miscalculation, and given incidents like the MQ-9 intercept and subsequent downing over the Black Sea, it’s not the kind of behavior I’d expect out of a professional Air Force,” said Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of US Air Force Central Command.