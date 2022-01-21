Russian FM Lavrov Hopes 'emotions Will Decrease' After 'frank' Talks With US Secy Blinken

Following talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that Moscow hopes ‘emotions will decrease’ after ‘frank’ talks with Washington. In a press conference after the talks, Lavrov asserted that Russia has never threatened the Ukrainian people. The Russian Foreign Minister also said that Moscow now expects a written response from the United States on security demands ‘next week’.

Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva for in-person talks amid tensions over Russia’s ramped up military near the Ukrainian border raising concerns that Moscow could invade its neighbour. Last month, Russia had published its security demands precluding NATO’s eastward expansion and earlier this month, officials from the Kremlin met with the US, NATO and other officials over the same security proposals.

However, following the Friday meeting, Blinken said that there were no breakthroughs on the Ukraine issue. But, Blinken noted that US and Russia are on a ‘clearer path’ to understanding each other’s concerns.

Not anticipating big breakthroughs: US Secy Blinken

It is to note that ahead of the meeting, Blinken had said in a joint press conference with Lavrov that Washington did not expect to “resolve our differences” on the same day. The US Secretary of State had said, “But the bottom line is this: This is a critical moment. You’re right, we don’t expect to resolve our differences here today. But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialogue, remains open. We’re committed to walking that path, to resolving our differences peacefully, and I hope we can test that proposition today and see where we go from here.”

Meanwhile, Blinken, on Wednesday, following his meet with Ukrainian leaders, warned that Russia could double the number of its troops presently available on the border with Ukraine in a “relatively short order”. On January 19, Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in the first of the three stops that the US Secretary of State will be making this week in Kyiv. The US diplomat’s meetings come amid warnings from the US that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine considering the increase of troops near the border.

