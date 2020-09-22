Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Lie In Repose At US Supreme Court For Public Viewing

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the US Supreme Court on September 23-24 before burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery, the Supreme Court announced Monday. In a statement the court said, her casket will arrive in front of the court before 9:30 am on September 23.

Following a private ceremony that will take place in the court's Great Hall which will be attended by her family, close friends and members of the court, Ginsburg will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building to allow for public viewing. The public has been reportedly invited to pay respects from 11 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday and 9 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The 87-year-old US Supreme Court Justice passed away on September 18.

Ginsberg’s body will lie in Statuary Hall

Similar arrangements were made after the passing of representative John Lewis back in July. Following that Ginsberg’s body will lie in state Friday in Statuary Hall at the Capitol and a private ceremony will be held there. The only other justice to receive that honour was Chief Justice William Howard Taft who also served as US President.

Justice Ginsberg who was appointed to the US Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton will be buried next to her husband in Arlington national cemetery next week.

Trump Wants To Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's US SC Seat Quick

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will pick Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement sometime this week and his candidate will be a woman. The US President has revealed that he has 45 candidates on his list for possible replacements for Ginsberg. Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is believed to be a favourite among religious conservatives, but doubts he will be supported by US Senate on the decision.

Barrett is among the 20 potential conservative nominees in Trump's list which he released earlier this month in an attempt to galvanize his base. Barbara Lagoa, a US circuit judge is also on the president’s list of potential candidates. Senate leader McConnell vowed on Friday that whomever Trump nominates to replace the late Justice Ginsburg will get a vote on the Senate floor.

(With AP credits) (Image Credit AP)

