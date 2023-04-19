S Korea's Opposition Calls Possibility Of Providing Military Aid To Ukraine A 'tragedy'

The majority seat-holding political party in South Korea, which is also the main opposition, called South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's recent statement about possibly providing Ukraine with lethal weapons "a tragedy", Sputnik reported. Earlier in the day, Yoon Suk-yeol said that it would prove to be difficult for Seoul to insist on giving Kyiv simply humanitarian or monetary assistance in a scenario in which Ukraine were to experience a situation that "the international community cannot condone." As a result, the president for the first time considered the option of providing Ukraine with military assistance.

Opposition slams move, states South Koreans 'value peace above all'

"The direct statement of President Yoon Suk-yeol ... about a possible change of the stance of non-supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, which our government has been keeping, is shocking for our citizens, who survived the most terrible war in the 20th century and value peace above all," Sputnik quoted a representative of the Democratic Party said, adding that "that is a drastic statement that does not conform to the spirit of the constitution of a country that speaks about efforts to maintain peace in the world."

The member of the opposition continued by requesting the government to reiterate the rule that no party in an armed conflict should get lethal weapons, which is prohibited under South Korean law on foreign commerce and other legislative acts. The leadership is conducting itself in the most shameful manner possible, sacrificing the principle of maintaining peace and blindly and unilaterally supporting Washington, the representative of the party claimed.

The Pentagon's classified documents that were published online earlier in April, according to US media reports, showed that US intelligence services had eavesdropped on conversations about armament shipments to Ukraine at the South Korean presidential office in early March. Yoon referred to the Seoul-Washington partnership as being strong enough to survive potential conflicts of interest and other problems on Tuesday.