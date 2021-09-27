Sabina Nessa's Murder: 36-year-old Man Arrested In UK In London's teacher's Death Probe

A 36-year-old man was detained on suspicions over the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher in south-east London, UK. The police are now investigating the death of the London teacher. As per the Guardian, the police are interrogating the suspected man and they are considering his questioning to be a “significant development” in the case. At 3 a.m. on Sunday, the man was caught from a residence in East Sussex and placed into police custody. He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the murder of the London teacher Sabina Nessa.

The Metropolitan police's specialist crime command, DCI Neil John, stated that Nessa's family has been notified about the situation and police will continue to support the family.

The 28-year-old teacher at Rushey Green Primary School is suspected to have been attacked when she was going to meet a friend at The Depot Bar, Kidbrooke, on 17th September, Friday. It is reported that she had left her house close to Astell Road earlier that day, and her corpse was discovered the next day in Cator Park by a passerby. On the night when Sabina Nessa was attacked, a CCTV video of a person strolling near the park, through Pegler Square, was published by Scotland Yard.

Developments in the Sabina Nessa murder case

As per a Guardian report, the 12-second footage which was released by Scotland Yard shows that a man who appears to be balding, who is wearing a black hooded coat and grey pair of jeans, walks down a sidewalk, glancing over his shoulder and tugging at his hoodie.

Two other individuals were also detained on suspicion of murder last week but were later freed pending the outcome of the inquiry. Police have till the early morning of Thursday to interrogate the newest suspect prior to actually determining whether or not to prosecute him.

Memorial in honour of Sabina Nessa

Several people have started to offer memorials and place candles in Pegler Square, whilst a place of condolences was opened where Nessa's remains were found on Saturday at the One Space community facility. According to the BBC, over 500 people attended a memorial at Pegler Square on Friday, in which Jebina Yasmin Islam, the teacher's sister, addressed the crowd and told them emotionally that she had lost an incredible, kind, beautiful sister, who departed this world much too soon. Jebina said her family's "world is shattered” and they are simply out of words.

Nessa's family members also spoke at an East London Mosque demonstration, and a candle was lit outside 10 Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister's residence, in her honour. The report of the post mortem examination stating the cause of Nessa's death was inconclusive.

(Image: AP)