Sale Of E-cigarettes Legalised By FDA In US; Claims Product 'will Benefit Smokers'

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a major health regulator in the United States, has permitted the sale of e-cigarettes for the first time ever in the country. In their official release, the FDA informed that it has authorised three products sold by the e-cigarette company RJ Reynolds under the brand name Vuse Solo. The FDA revealed that the authorisation was granted after RJ Reynolds demonstrated that the marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health.

How did the company win FDA's approval?

As per FDA's release, RJ Reynolds was granted the marketing approval after they successfully demonstrated that marketing of the new tobacco product would be appropriate for the protection of public health. The health body stated that the Reynolds products were found to meet the required standards because the agency determined that study participants who used only the authorised products were exposed to fewer harmful and potentially harmful constituents (HPHCs) from aerosols compared to users of combusted cigarettes.

Besides, the FDA study about toxicological assessment found that those who consumed the authorised products were exposed to relatively less toxic aerosols as compared to combusted cigarettes. Mitch Zeller, J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products was reported saying, "The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavoured products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products – either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption – by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals."

Students are a large part of the e-cigarette consumption

While the FDA has legalised the use of nicotine-based e-cigarettes, it asserted to work on the impact that e-cigarettes create on the youth. Results from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) revealed that currently, 10% of school students prefer Vuse, the brand that has been granted a marketing licence, for their e-cigarette consumption. FDA stated in its release that it authorised the products whilst keeping in perspective their impacts on youth.

On the other hand, it stated that Reynolds has also been subjected to strict marketing restrictions in all domains including digital, radio and television, to ensure that the products are isolated from the young population as far as possible. Moreover, FDA has also ordered the company to report regularly to the health regulator with information regarding products, sales, advertising, marketing plans and consumer data.

Image: Shutterstock