US: Saliva Tests Authorised For Faster Detection Of The COVID-19 Virus

The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of a new and expensive saliva-based laboratory diagnostic test for COVID-19. This will enable rapid testing amongst more and more people and is being considered as a game changer. The Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner, Stephen Hahn reportedly said that the new saliva test would increase the efficiency and it will avoid shortage of crucial test components.

New method of testing COVID-19 discovered

According to reports, the agency had previously also authorised various methods of testing using saliva but they did not give efficient results. Talking about the new method of testing which is called SalivaDirect, Hanh reportedly said that this type of efficiency for processing saliva samples to test infection is groundbreaking as it avoids shortages of crucial test components like reagents. The US has gone through inconsistency in terms of detecting the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, SalivaDirect is also being considered through a programme that tests players and staff from the National Basketball Association. In comparison with the traditional method, which is also called nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing, SalivaDirect is simpler and less expensive. However, SalivaDirect in itself is a highly sensitive method of testing.

Researchers suggest that a very important component of SalivaDirect is that the method has been validated with reagents and instruments from multiple vendors. Chantal Vogels, a postdoctoral student at Yale and the person who led the laboratory development and validation along with Doug Brackney, an adjunct assistant clinical professor reportedly said that this is a major step in making testing accessible and simpler. He added that this idea initially started at their lab and soon they discovered saliva to be a favourable sample type of the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

