Salman Rushdie Attacked: Author Suffers Stab Wound; Rushed To NY Hospital Via Helicopter

After author Salman Rushdie was attacked by an assailant as he was about to give a lecture in western New York, Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday, August 12, morning informed that Rushdie is alive and has been transported to a local hospital and further confirmed that the event moderator was also injured in the attack.

Moments ago, the New York state police detailed the tragic incident, informing that the 'Midnight's Children' author suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to the hospital. In an official statement, the New York state police said, "On August 12, 2022, at about 11 a.m,,a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene."

Salman Rushdie Stabbed

As Rushdie was about to give a speech at the Chautauqua Institution, a man stormed the stage and reportedly thrashed and stabbed Rushdie as he was being introduced. The 'Midnight's Children' author was pushed to the floor, and the man was restrained. The attacker was later detained.

Since 1988, Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. In 1989, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. A reward of over $3 million was offered for anyone who kills Rushdie. In the year 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Salman Rushdie had refused to pay heed to the threats at the time, and had stated that there was no proof of people being interested in the bounty.

Who is Salman Rushdie?

Rushdie became a worldwide name after Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but he gained more popularity after his book - “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie is the author of 13 novels: Grimus, Midnight’s Children, Shame, The Satanic Verses, Haroun and the Sea of Stories, The Moor’s Last Sigh, The Ground Beneath Her Feet, Fury, Shalimar the Clown, The Enchantress of Florence, Luka and the Fire of Life, Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights, and The Golden House.

In 1983, Rushdie was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He was appointed Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France in 1999. In 2007, he was knighted for his services to literature. In 2008, The Times ranked Rushdie 13th on its list of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945.

(With AP Inputs)

Image: AP, Republic World