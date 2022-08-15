The mother of Hadi Matar, who is accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie, stated that she noticed "changes" in her son after his visit to the Middle East. Silvana Fardos, the mother of the 24-year-old suspect, further stated that her son's behaviour significantly changed after he returned back from Lebanon in 2018, where he went to see his father. Fardos also stated that she has "disowned" her son for his alleged crime. "I feel sorry for Mr Rushdie. As I said to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), I am not going to bother talking to him again. He is responsible for his actions," she told Daily Mail, as per the New York Post.

According to Fardos, she had never heard of Rushdie until the renowned author was attacked in western New York on August 12 and the FBI started getting in touch with her family. Matar's mother further stated that she was born Muslim but she is a non-religious person. "I didn’t push my kids into religion or force anything on my son. I don’t know anyone in Iran, all my family are here in New Jersey. I’m living a simple life as a single mom, trying to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table for my kids,” Fardos told Daily Mail.

Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty in court

According to reports, Matar has been charged with an attempt to murder and assault in the second degree. After attacking Rushdie, the 24-year-old attacker was taken from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown and placed on detention without bail. Meanwhile, he has also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with what the prosecutor described as a "deliberate, premeditated attack on Rushdie" at Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

It is pertinent to mention here that as Salman Rushdie was about to start his lecture in New York on August 12, a man ran towards the stage and stabbed him. Following the incident, the author was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated and has been "taken off the ventilator." Meanwhile, Rushdie's agent claimed that the attack had damaged the author's liver, nerves in his arms were ruptured and he could also lose an eye.

Image: AP/PTI