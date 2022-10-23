Indian-born British writer Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed around 12 times during an event in August while he was about to deliver a lecture in New York state, is battling with critical injuries and has lost eyesight in one eye.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Salman's literary agent Andrew Wyle said that the 75-year-old's injuries were "profound" and he had "lost the sight of one eye".

"He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut," said Wyle. Rushdie also has nearly 15 wounds in his chest and torso, the agent informed the paper. It remains unclear if the author was in the hospital even now, as the agent refused to give out the details of his current whereabouts.

Attacked in midst of a packed amphitheatre

The author of Midnight's Children was stabbed on August 12 in midst of a packed amphitheatre. The incident occurred just days ahead of the publication of his new book, Victory City.

"Scholars can't be worried about what will happen to them as a result of their work," Igarashi, a profound academician said in interviews as he had become the world's first Japanese translator of Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses. Former CIA analyst and National Security Council staff members told the press that they believed the Iranians were responsible for Igarashi’s murder and that the cold murder cases may have been provoked by Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa against Rushdie. The latter had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was knifed on stage multiple times and sustained critical injuries.

A 24-year-old New Jersey resident was arrested for what the US authorities described as a "targeted, preplanned" attack on Rushdie. Hadi Matar attacked the author with a knife. He appeared at a New York courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to the charges but was indicted by the jury. During the hearing, public defender Nathaniel Barone argued on whether Matar should be released, saying that he wouldn't run away as he had no criminal record. The assailant is being tried for second-degree attempted murder and assault charges. County court judge David Foley meanwhile ordered Matar to remain in custody and rejected his bail. The judge also issued a protection order that would bar Matar from going into the vicinity of Rushdie and Ralph Henry Reese.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a briefing, condemned the attack saying that India has always "stood against violence and extremism." Meanwhile, the Biden administration expressed ‘disgust’ over Iran denying involvement in the stabbing of an Indian-born British-American novelist. US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “It’s despicable; it’s disgusting. We condemn it." A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani denied involvement, saying that Tehran does not “consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters” for the stabbing attack.