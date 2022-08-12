Salman Rushdie Stabbed Ahead Of Release Of His Upcoming Novel 'Victory City', Read Details

Anglo-Indian author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on August 12 as a masked man confronted him on stage at the Chautauqua Institution where he was scheduled to deliver a lecture to the pioneering artists and writers at about 10:45 am ET. Rushdie, one of the leading novelists of the 20th century, is known best for his notable fourth book The Satanic Verses which is deemed as 'blasphemous' as it revolves around the lives of the Indian actors, Islamic theology and spirituality that provoked criticism from religious authorities including from orthodox Muslim head of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini. The latter had issued a fatwa on the acclaimed writer and had called to assassinate him.

Rushdie's new book ‘Victory City’ is due to be launched in 2023 by Michal Shavit, Publishing Director at Jonathan Cape. The concurrent releases in the US (Random House), UK (Jonathan Cape), and Canada (Knopf Canada) is lined up for February 7, 2023. His work is based on equal rights for women in a patriarchal world. The plot is a translation of ancient Indian myth, and follows the story of “a woman who breathes a fantastical empire into existence, only to be consumed by it over the centuries.”

The writer was born on June 19, 1947, in Bombay, India, to a middle-class Muslim family who had later moved to Britain. The writer, who is of Indian origin, spent several years living in hiding following death threats and calls for his execution in 1989. Rushdie's third novel, Shame published in (1983) also garnered controversy for its political allegory of Pakistani politics. Over the past 40 years, he had published 16 more books including Midnight’s Children—which went on to gain three Booker awards. He had also briefly worked at a British advertising agency and is known for making the Clairol Loving Care commercial with English film director and cinematographer, Nicolas Roeg.

Rushdie is also a distinguished Supporter of the British Humanist Association, a Distinguished Fellow in Literature at the University of Anglia, a recipient of the 1993 Austrian State Prize for European Literature, a recipient of the 1996 Aristeion Literary Prize, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and Commandeur de Arts et des Lettres. He remained the President of the PEN American Center from 2003-2005 and moved to New York from the UK in 2000 and became a writer in Residence at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Attacked ahead of lecture onstage in Chautauqua

Rushdie took the stage in New York city to deliver talks about the importance of the US offering asylum to the immigrants like himself. He was attacked with a knife in the neck on Friday while onstage at Chautauqua Institution, near Erie in western New York, but the state police are yet to issue a response whether the author was a victim of a hate crime. Paula Voell, a retired journalist, told the Buffalo News that is quite apparent that an assault had taken place.

“This guy ran on to platform and started pounding on Mr. Rushdie. At first you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten,” Savenor told AP. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.

Indian-born author Salman Rushdie has long remained the centre of controversy surrounding his critical take on theology in his books, the text in his writing centres on the interpretation and role of religion in society. Rabbi Charles Savenor from Park Avenue Synagogue (PAS), the Director of Congregational Education was among the audience for his discourse scheduled in western New York that would've been on the arts and literary programming during the summer. Even before he could start, the 75-year-old novelist was attacked brutally, an incident that left the spectators shocked in the amphitheatre. He sustained multiple injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital, police said. His condition is currently unknown but suffered a minor head injury. The Mumbai-born writer had managed to spend a decade under British protection despite his controversial public aura.

Image: AP