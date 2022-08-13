Salman Rushdie Stabbed: Know All About Hadi Matar Who Attacked 'The Satanic Verses' Author

Novelist and master prose writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times on Friday in New York, resulting in grave injuries to his face and torso. The eminent Midnight's Children writer is currently on ventilator and "could lose one eye", said his agent Andrew Wylie. Meanwhile, New York Police Department (NYPD) in collaboration with the FBI launched an investigation into the 'barbaric' act, detaining 24-year-old Hadi Matar as a suspect.

According to reports, Matar is a resident of Fairview, New Jersey. The alleged "pounded" on Rushdie when the author was about to take the podium to address the audience at Chautauqua Institution. Currently, under custody, charges against Matar will be slapped depending on Rushdie's condition, NYPD said. Meanwhile, the feds are in the process of obtaining search warrants. "There was a bag and some electronic devices on the spot. We are at a very early stage of the investigation. Members of the FBI are helping us with the investigation," New York State Police said in a statement.

Here are 5 things you must know about Salman Rushdie's attacker:

Matar, who knifed Rushdie on Friday, had an invite to attend the convention where The Golden House writer was supposed to lecture. A review of Matar's social media revealed that he was sympathetic to the Shiite extremists. Further grilling his social media posts showed that Matar endorsed the causes of the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Nevertheless, no direct links have been established between the US-banned Iranian militia. However, investigation revealed that he was empathetic to the mourners of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an operation by the US, NBC News reported.

The investigators believe the attack on Rushdie was isolated. A probe is underwy into Matar's nationality and previous criminal records if any.

Salman Rushdie stabbed, currently on a ventilator

The Moor's Last Sigh writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed on Friday ahead of the release of his upcoming novel Victory City. Eyewitnesses said the attacker jumped onto the stage and restrained Rushdie. An AP journalist stated the suspect stabbed him "10-15 times on stage." The author, who was famous for his fourth book The Satanic Verses, was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. The Islamic radicals had also issued a fatwa against Rushdie, in addition to a bounty of over $3 million.

(Image: AP)