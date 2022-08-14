Salman Rushdie Stabbed LIVE Update: Author Taken Off Ventilator; Accused Pleads Not Guilty

Quick links:
Salman Rushdie has lived his life courageously and refused to let intimidation silence him, his art, and what he stands for. I am keeping him in my thoughts and praying for his recovery.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2022
"Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Praising the author, Biden said, "Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for the story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression."
Renowned author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and will be able to talk, a day after he was stabbed in western New York State on Friday morning during a lecture.
Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and could be able to talk, without giving further details, according to the Washington Post.
Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime.
A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in a position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.
“This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr. Rushdie,” Schmidt said.
The man accused of stabbing "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie at an event in western New York has entered a not-guilty plea on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing.
Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask. His hands were cuffed in front of him. Matar is accused of attacking Rushdie on Friday as the author was being introduced at a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute. Rushdie suffered serious injuries in the attack and remains hospitalized.
"I also read about it. This is something that the whole world has noticed and the whole world has reacted to such an attack," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on the attack on Salman Rushdie.
Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie's attacker, identified by police as Hadi Mattar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran's theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault.
But in Tehran, some willing to speak to The Associated Press offered praise for an attack targeting a writer they believe tarnished the Islamic faith with his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”
Salman Rushdie, the author of Midnight's Children, was stabbed on Friday, August 12, just days before the publication of his new book, Victory City. When Rushdie was being introduced, the suspect reportedly jumped onto the platform, "pounded" on him, and then allegedly stabbed him in the neck and body. He has now been jailed as a result of a combined investigation by the NYPD and FBI.
According to the Daily Mail report, the suspect, Hadi Matar has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault. After attacking Rushdie on Friday, the 24-year-old was taken from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown and placed in detention without bail.