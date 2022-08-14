Salman Rushdie Stabbed LIVE Update: Author Taken Off Ventilator; Accused Pleads Not Guilty

"Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Praising the author, Biden said, "Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for the story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression."