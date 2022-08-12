Salman Rushdie Stabbed: Prominent Authors React To Attack On 'Satanic Verses' Writer

Shortly after the tragic news of Indian-born author Salman Rushdie being attacked at an event in western New York broke out, many celebrities of the literary world expressed their shock, sadness and wished for the Booker Prize-winner's speedy recovery.

Among them was Scottish author-historian William Dalrymple who took to Twitter to express his sadness, calling it a 'sad day for literature'.

The Delhi-based Scottish writer in his tweet said, "A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly."

Famous American horror and supernatural fiction author Stephen King also commented on the incident. The writer also took to Twitter to say, " I hope Salman is okay."

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her shock at the attack.

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling termed it as 'horrifying news.'

Salman Rushdie attacked

As Rushdie was about to give a speech at the Chautauqua Institution, a man stormed the stage and reportedly thrashed and stabbed Rushdie as he was being introduced. The Satanic Verses author was pushed to the floor, and the man was restrained. The attacker was later detained.

Salman Rushdie received death threats since years

Rushdie became a worldwide name after his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel Midnight’s Children but he gained more popularity after his book - The Satanic Verses.

Rushdie is the author of 14 novels namely Grimus, Midnight’s Children, Shame, The Satanic Verses, Haroun and the Sea of Stories, The Moor’s Last Sigh, The Ground Beneath Her Feet, Fury, Shalimar the Clown, The Enchantress of Florence, Luka and the Fire of Life, Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights, The Golden House, and Quichotte.

Rushdie's The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran and a few other Islamic nations, since many Muslims view it as blasphemous. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late leader of Iran, issued a fatwa (edict) in 1989 that demanded the author's execution. A reward of more than $3 million was also announced for Rushdie's killing.

Despite the Iranian government distancing itself from the ban, Rushdie-hatred persisted. A semi-official Iranian religious institution boosted Rushdie's reward from $2.8 million to $3.3 million in 2012. Since then, the author has repeatedly rejected death threats, claiming there is "no evidence" that anyone is motivated by the incentive.