Journalist and author Tarek Fatah on Friday condemned the brutal stabbing of Salman Rushdie at an event in New York. Hailing him as an incredible and gifted author, Fatah said Rushdie's work should be appreciated rather than attempting to kill him for simply what he wrote.

Criticizing the assassination attempt, Tarek Fatah said, "The entire notion that if you are offended you can kill someone is a medieval construct." "If the Muslim community does not come out and denounce such actions, then I am afraid it will come to haunt us. There are people rejoicing over the attack. This is not a civilised society where such ideas can crop," he told Republic TV.

India-born Salman Rushdie, who faced Islamist death threats for years over his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed at an event by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident on Friday. The incident occurred when the 'Midnight's Children' author was on the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, a not-for-profit community in southwestern New York.

Salman Rushdie stabbed

The 73-year-old is currently under critical condition, his agent Andrew Wylie informed hours after the attack. According to Wylie's statement, the Booker Prize winner has been on a ventilator. “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged," he said.

Demanding action against radical elements over the incident, Tarek Fatah said, "People need to understand that offensive writing against religion is not punitive in the manner that you kill an author. The right to offend people is part and parcel of freedom of speech." "This (attack on Rushdie) is ridiculous. Radical elements should be dealt with," he demanded.

A celebrated author, Salman Rushdie became a thorn in the eye of Islamic clerics for his book on Islamic theology "The Satanic Verses". The book was banned in Iran with its late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa for Rushdie's death. He also announced a bounty of $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

The death threats and fatwas led Rushdie to go into hiding under the UK government's protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. He appeared in the late 1990s after nine years of isolation and cautiously resumed more public appearances.

On Friday, Salman Rushdie was about to speak at the special Chautauqua Lecture Series event exploring the theme of "More than Shelter" for a "discussion on the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression".