Salman Rushdie Stabbed: What Was Event Attended By 'The Satanic Verses' Author About?

After author Salman Rushdie was attacked by an assailant as he was about to deliver a lecture in western New York, it was learnt that Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday morning, August 12, for a special Chautauqua Lecture Series event exploring the Week Seven theme of 'More than Shelter'. The lecture was joined by Henry Reese, co-founder of the Pittsburgh nonprofit City of Asylum, the largest residency programme in the world for writers living in exile under threat of persecution. The lecture was also meant for a discussion of the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

Salman Rushdie Stabbed

As Rushdie was about to give a speech at the Chautauqua Institution, a man stormed the stage and reportedly thrashed and stabbed Rushdie as he was being introduced. The Midnight's Children author was pushed to the floor, and the man was restrained. The attacker was later detained.

Since 1988, Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. In 1989, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. A reward of over $3 million was offered for anyone who kills Rushdie. In the year 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Salman Rushdie had refused to pay heed to the threats at the time, and had stated that there was no proof of people being interested in the bounty.

Who is Salman Rushdie?

Ahmed Salman Rushdie was born on June 19, 1947, in Mumbai but he has been living in the US since 2000. An author of 14 novels, Salman Rushdie is a renowned novelist who won the Booker Prize for Midnight’s Children which was released in 1981. However, he shot to fame with The Satanic Verses, which also resulted in a fatwa against him. Among his famous novels are Shame, The Satanic Verses, Haroun and the Sea of Stories, The Moor’s Last Sigh, The Ground Beneath Her Feet, Fury, Shalimar the Clown, The Enchantress of Florence, Luka and the Fire of Life, Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights, and The Golden House, Grimus and Quichotte.

In 1983, Rushdie was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He was appointed Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France in 1999. In 2007, he was knighted for his services to Literature. In 2008, The Times ranked him 13th on its list of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945.