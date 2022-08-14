Salman Rushdie Taken Off Ventilator After New York Attack, Can Talk Now: Report

The UK-based author Salman Rushdie who was put on the ventilator after being stabbed in an event in New York was taken off the ventilator. According to the Washington Post, Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed this development and said that the author of the "Satanic Verses" was taken off a ventilator and could be able to talk, without giving further details of Rushdie's health.

Notably, following the attack, Rushdie was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. He remained hospitalised after suffering injuries in the stabbing attack. According to Associated Press, Andrew Wylie, Salman Rushdie's agent, earlier said that Rushdie was on the ventilator, unable to speak and has a damaged liver, nerves in his arms were severed and he could likely lose an eye. Witnesses have revealed that the suspect wore black clothes and a mask during the attack on Salman Rushdie.

Attacker pleads not guilty

A 24-year-old New Jersey man-- Hadi Matar who was charged with attempted murder and assault for attacking renowned author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty in the New York court.

Notably, earlier on Saturday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney's office said that the suspect, Hadi Matar of New Jersey's Fairview who was arraigned in centralised arraignment on Saturday reportedly charged with attempted murder and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail.

According to PTI, the New York State Police authorities said that Matar pleaded not guilty and was held in Chautauqua County Jail. The suspect was arrested on Friday by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the attempted murder of 2nd degree (B felony) and assault of 2nd degree.

Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York

Salman Rushdie, the 75-year-old Indian-origin author who wrote Midnight's Children was stabbed on Friday in New York, just days before the publication of his new book--Victory City.

The UK-based author faced several Islamic death threats for years for his "The Satanic Verses" was "pounded" by Matar on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. The attacker then allegedly stabbed him in the neck and body.

After attacking Rushdie on Friday, the 24-year-old attacker, Hadi Matar was taken from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown and placed in detention without bail.

(With inputs from PTI)