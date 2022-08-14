Salman Rushdie's Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty In Court; Remanded To Jail

In a fresh development in the case of an attack on Indian-born-British author Salman Rushdie, the alleged attacker Hadi Matar has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the second degree and other charges in a New York court, reported ANI citing a CNN report. He was later arranged in a centralised arraignment on Saturday and was then remanded without bail at the Chautauqua County Jail.

According to reports, Nathaniel Barone, his public defender has confirmed that Matar has pleaded not guilty in the court of law.

Notably, Matar who has been accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie in western New York State on Friday morning during a lecture was brought before a court on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree on the same.

Later issuing a statement, the New York State Police said,

"On August 12, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hadi Matar, 24 of Fairview, NJ for Attempted Murder 2nd degree (B Felony) and Assault 2nd degree. Matar was processed at SP Jamestown and transported to Chautauqua County Jail. Matar was arraigned in centralized arraignment on August 13, 2022, and was remanded without bail at Chautauqua County Jail."

Further divulging more details about the attack, the police said that it took place on the morning of August 12 when the suspect identified as Hadi Matar ran up to the stage and attacked Salman Rushdie. While the author suffered an apparent stab to his neck and chest, he was immediately transported to an area hospital.

Salman Rushdie put off from ventilator

During this while, the co-speaker for the event, Ralph Henry Reese also suffered a minor head injury. After being injured severely, Rushdie was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. He was unable to speak and suffered damage to the liver and nerves in the arms.

He was also put on a ventilator but now has been put off from it and is said to be stable, Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed this development and said that the author of the "Satanic Verses" could be able to talk, without giving further details of Rushdie's health.

Notably, the attack on Rushdie has drawn wide international condemnation.

Image: AP