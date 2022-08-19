Salman Rushdie's Attacker Hadi Matar Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder, Assault

A federal judge on Thursday refused bail to the assailant of author Salman Rushdie, who had attacked him with a knife while the latter was prepared to give a discourse in western New York. Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in a western New York courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to the charges but was indicted by the jury. Matar was seen in black and white jail uniform and mainly stayed quiet during the hearing while his lawyer attempted to convince the prosecutors that he should be released.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone argued during the hearing that should Matar be released, he wouldn't run away as he had no criminal record. The assailant is being tried for second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

“His mission to kill Rushdie is greater in his mind and outweighs his personal freedom,” district attorney Jason Schmidt, who argued that Matar should be kept in custody, said, according to the Guardian newspaper.

County court judge David Foley meanwhile ordered Matar to remain in custody and rejected his bail. The judge also issued a protection order that would bar Matar from going in the vicinity of Rushdie and Ralph Henry Reese. “In these situations where emotions run high, feelings run high, it’s important that the criminal justice system is still at its best,” Matar’s lawyer Nathaniel Barone II said. “This is the opportunity for Mr Matar to receive every benefit from our constitution – a presumption of innocence, due process, a fair trial," he added. Barone asked the judge to stop reporters from trying to contact Matar at the Chautauqua County jail.

The prison had been bombarded with hundreds of phone calls, and Matar also gave a brief interview to The New York Post. In the interview, he spoke at length about disliking Rushdie and praised Iran's late supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The latter had ordered a fatwa against Rushdie in 1989 demanding his death over his novel "The Satanic Verses" which is considered blasphemous by the Muslim world. "No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue," the judge declared. Defending the man who attacked Rushdie, his lawyer told the judge that he's "entitled to a fair trial. He's entitled to due process, no matter what he's accused of."