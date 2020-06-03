Same-sex Weddings Boost State & Local Economies In US By $3.8 Billion: Study

Same-sex weddings have boosted the state and local economies in the US by $3.8 billion since the time it was legalized five years ago in June, suggested a new study. According to a report from the UCLA School of Law's Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy on Monday, the same-sex wedding industry has supported around 45,000 jobs and has generated more than $244.1 million in state and local sales tax since June 2015.

According to the researchers, same-sex couples spent an average of $11,000 on weddings, which is around $4,000 less than heterosexual couples. Along with it, they estimated the total of out-of-state guests have spent $540,000 attending same-sex weddings during the same period. Further, currently, there are around 513,000 married same-sex couples in the United States, and 293,000 have been married since the legalization. In June 2015, the Supreme Court made the landmark decision in Obergefell v. Hodges guaranteeing same-sex couples the equal rights to marry as heterosexual couples.

Increasing support for same-sex marriages

Since the time of legalization, several people have come out in support of same-sex marriages. According to a Gallup poll that was released on Monday, over two-third (67 percent) of Americans are saying that same-sex marriages should be recognized as valid. Meanwhile, according to the Pew Research Centre, most Americans have opposed the idea of same-sex marriage before the legalization in 2015. However, by 2019, around 61 percent of the Americans were reported to be supporting it.

Cost Rica legalizes same-sex marriages

Meanwhile, on May 26, Costa Rica has become the latest country to legalize same-sex marriage. It has become the sixth country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage, following most recently Ecuador, which allowed it last year. It is also permitted in some parts of Mexico. The issue took center stage in Costa Rica's 2018 presidential election after the Inter-American Court of Human Rights earlier that year issued an opinion that countries like Costa Rica, which had signed the American Convention on Human Rights, had to move immediately to legalize gay marriage.

