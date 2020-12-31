Samuel Little: America's 'most Prolific' Serial Killer Dies At 80, Confessed To 93 Murders

America's most infamous serial killer Samuel Little, 80 died on December 30 at an outside hospital in Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Little has confessed to over 93 murders that he said to have committed between 1970 to 2005. The official cause of Little's death has not been determined as of now.

Little, a former boxer has murdered mostly dysfunctional women, who were involved in prostitution and drug use. He specifically chose his victims, almost all of whom were considered unwanted in society. Little did that to evade detection and what made it easier for him was that he never used knives or guns to kill his victims in order to avoid leaving any possible evidence.

Was serving 3 life sentences

Little had been serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences for the deaths of three women that occurred in the late 1980s. He was linked to the murders through DNA that was matched to evidence found in the crime scenes. Little was convicted of first-degree murder by a Los Angeles County jury on September 25, 2014, and was admitted to state prison on November 24, 2014.

Since behind bars, Little has confessed to 93 murders, around 50 of which have been confirmed by the law enforcement agencies. Little, whose confession tapes were viewed by The Washington Post recently, reportedly described his victims as "grapes" and said he would only pick those from the "vine" who wouldn't be immediately missed, citing a teenage girl from a White neighbourhood as an example that he considered a bad choice.

Most of Little's victims were Black women, 68 to be precise, as per his own confession. Law enforcement agencies have said that most of the cases would never have been solved without Little's voluntary confession. Little was arrested twice in the past for assault and possession of a controlled substance.

