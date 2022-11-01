Samurais, Dogs And Twitter: A Peek Into How Elon Musk Celebrated Halloween

‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk channeled his inner samurai as he showed up at supermodel Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in a red samurai suit. In an image shared on Twitter, Musk posed with his mother Maye Musk, who was seen sporting a long black coat. Joining the duo is Brooke Wall, the founder, and CEO of the Wall Group.

According to Just Jared, Musk’s flamboyant costume, which is the Devil's Champion-Leather Armour set, costs about $7,500 (approximately 619,796 in Indian rupees). "Halloween with my Mom," Musk wrote in the caption of the image, which has amassed more than 588,000 likes and over 3,700 comments.

Making a reference about Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter, one user wrote, “When the boss calls you into his office and he's wearing this, just go pack up your desk.” Another user pointed out how often Musk changes his bio on Twitter. “From 'Chief Twit' to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' overnight. And tonight in NYC, partying up a Halloween storm. Looking forward to tomorrow's action,” the user wrote. Last week, Musk completed his acquisition deal with Twitter and took over the microblogging platform as the CEO.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk shares image of his pet dog on Halloween

On Tuesday, he shared an image of his pet dog Floki Frunkpuppy, who is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a blue Twitter logo on it. The dog is seen sitting next to a pumpkin, which has been carved into the company's bird logo. Musk captioned the image with a wink emoji. Several users linked the dog to Dogecoin and said that "Dogecoin and Twitter are meant for each other!" Another user wrote, "Yesssss please take crypto to the next level and integrate #dogecoin into this platform!!!" A third user added, "This is a dogcoin wearing twitter clothes, which greatly benefits the dogcoin." (sic)

According to its official website, Dogecoin was created accidentally as a joke, but it quickly transformed into a crypto movement. "It is also an opensource peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that utilises blockchain technology, a highly secure decentralised system of storing information as a public ledger that is maintained by a network of computers," the description of Dogecoin reads.