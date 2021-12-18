San Francisco Mayor Declares Emergency In Tenderloin Over Drug Overdose Deaths

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin district, the area which recorded high levels of homelessness and devastating numbers of drug overdose deaths. In an effort to tackle the situation, Breed said in a news conference that, “We are in a crisis and we need to respond accordingly.” The latest declaration would allow the government officials to aggressively address both crimes and overdose deaths on what she termed “nasty streets” in her city.

The official statement by Breed’s office said, “Similar to the City’s COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency, this action will eliminate bureaucratic barriers, allowing the City to quickly respond to the conditions relating to the health and safety of the people in the Tenderloin.”

“The overdose problem has worsened, particularly over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recent rapidly deteriorating conditions in the Tenderloin caused by the opioid crisis put the lives of San Franciscans in serious risk,” it added.

I'm declaring a State of Emergency in the Tenderloin, which will eliminate bureaucratic barriers and allow us to more quickly respond to the conditions relating to the health and safety of the people in the neighborhood. https://t.co/teQZzMyg0F — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 17, 2021

The Guardian stated that the announcement of declaring state emergency has marked a stunning shift in the rhetoric for a leader of one of the most liberal cities in the United States. It is to note that Breed was once a vocal supporter of criminal justice reforms and reducing the reliance on police in favour of stronger social programs. However, now she took an approach that she acknowledged is at odds with what her progressive constituents seek.

During the press conference, she said, “What I’m proposing today and what I will be proposing in the future will make a lot of people uncomfortable…And I don’t care.”

“Too many people are dying in this city, too many people are sprawled on our streets,” she said while noting that around two people each day are dying of overdoses of mostly fentanyl. Breed said, “It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end.”

First two parts of the plan are already underway in the city

Additionally, the first two parts of the three-phased approach are already underway and it also includes a significant increase in the police presence instructed to target both drug sellers and users. The emergency declaration in the Tenderloin district would allow the city to avoid the red tape that ultimately delays the public response to poor conditions in the region. This would ramp up the process of providing shelter, counselling and medical care to people that are suffering from addiction.

(IMAGE: AP)

