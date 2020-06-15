San Francisco-Oakland Bridge Blocked By Protesters For 2 Hours; 20 People Arrested

Protesters in San Francisco on June 14 afternoon blocked the westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge, which connects the city with Oakland that led to several arrests. Westbound lanes of I-80 into the city was brought to a standstill after Black lives Matter demonstrators blocked all lanes for about two hours and were seen painting "#BLM” on the bridge’s upper level, authorities said, as per local reports.

As of 5 pm, traffic on the westbound lanes of I-80 was made to stop after several cars were used to form a barrier across lanes near Treasure Island, the California Highway Patrol was quoted as saying. At least one lane had opened by 6:30 pm after which, the traffic was able to resume. Demonstrators had only managed to paint initials for Black Lives Matter on the deck of the bridge when the police officers reached the scene and started detaining the protesters.

Further, on June 14, a flood of demonstrators marched down in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard to protest against LGBTQ rights, police brutality, and racial injustice. Drivers halted on the bridge later tweeted support on the social media for the Black Lives movement protesters. At around 7 pm, the CHP said on Twitter that all the San Francisco off-ramps had reopened after the traffic was backed up for six miles past Emeryville and officers made arrests to ward off the demonstrators from the bridge. Two of the five lanes were reopened as the police officers blocked the San Francisco's Fremont Street, Harrison Street, and Fifth Street off-ramps to prevent protesters from going back onto the bridge, he added.

Read: UK PM: Black Lives Matter, US Is Bastion Of Peace

Read: 'Black Lives Matter' Painted On N. Carolina Street

Protest Activity on Westbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 15, 2020

SF Bay Bridge shut down by protests pic.twitter.com/UcQQEGTgAw — Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 14, 2020

Ch- they done shut down the bay bridge plsss pic.twitter.com/FyvYbTMfXK — America’s Boyfriend says Black Lives Matter (@CricketSweater) June 15, 2020

CHP says made 20 arrests

According to reports from San Francisco based news outlet, CHP Public Information Officer John Franzen said around 20 arrests, to be precise, were made but he refused to confirm the exact number as drivers reported a significantly higher figure. Franzen was quoted saying that while he respected the cause, protesting on the Bay Bridge was not only dangerous for the protesters, but also for police, first responders, and commuters.

Read: Matthew Perry Supports 'Black Lives Matter' Campaign, See Post

Read: Black Lives Matter Sues Over Violent Seattle Police Tactics

(Image Credit: Twitter/ Ian Bruce)