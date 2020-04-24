Sangha Swayamsevaks aid local communities in US amid coronavirus crisis

Over 1,500 members of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh are carrying out colossal relief operations in the United States and raising funds for those who are badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported. US is one of the worse hit nations from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with over 886,709 positive cases. The country recorded one of its deadliest days on April 23 as the death toll surpassed 50,000 fatalities.

"Sangha Swayamsevaks have been engaged in COVID-19 relief work in the US. It is the Sangha tradition to help local communities in the situations of distress," Vikas Deshpande, the joint communication director, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangha, a US-based non-profit body that seeks inspiration from RSS in India, told PTI.

2,500 volunteers

Sewa International, a part of the 'Sangh Parivar' in the US is leading the effort by working in as many as 29 states and has reportedly raised over $5,00,000 in the past few weeks. All the COVID-19 relief work is being carried out by more than 2,500 volunteers from other organisations, PTI reported. Sewa International, which reportedly seeks to raise $3.5 million to carry out its COVID-19 relief work among others, is running as many as eight helplines. According to PTI, it has also launched an online Plasma registry, on which 60 donors have registered. In addition, 50 physicians and attorneys have also poured in their contributions for guidance and support to people in distress.

According to PTI, Seva international has contributed thousands of face masks and other protective equipment to health care workers. In addition, to that, the organisation has also been providing accommodation, food and other groceries to a colossal number of international students. Apart from Seva International, a large number of other Indian organisations like IDRF, Pratham USA, IMRC USA and Asha for Education are also working day and night to provide relief to people in the US.

Image credits: AP