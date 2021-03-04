Satellite Images Of Syria-Iraq Border Show Destruction From Biden's First Military Action

The before and after images released by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company, reveal vividly the extend of destruction caused by US President Joe Biden’s administration’s strike at the Syria-Iraq border used by Iranian militias. While speaking to CNN on the condition to anonymity, a resident of al-Bukamal, a city near the Syrian-Iraqi border revealed that the windows blew open, the building shoot around 1:30 AM local time on Friday while he was jarred from sleep. The resident reportedly also said that the sound was unlike anything he had ever heard before.

The sound he mentioned was likely of the seven 500-pound bombs slamming into a compound near the border. While the United States termed the strike as a ‘warning’ to Iran, the Maxar technologies images show the “before” images with the compound just over a third of a kilometre from the Iraqi border containing around a dozen of buildings of various sizes. However, in the “after” image, all buildings nearly look destroyed along with the blackened dirt in and around the compound.

Number of casualties remain unclear

It still remains unclear how many militiamen were killed in the US strike. Kata'ib Hezbollah acknowledged only one dead without mentioning where on the border. Meanwhile, reportedly a US official said “up to a handful” were killed while other reports said somewhere around 17 to 22 people died in the first military action taken by the Biden administration.

The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and other coalition troops. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the action was taken in the direction of the United States President Joe Biden and strikes were “authorised in response” to the recent attacks against American & Coalition personnel in Iraq. The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, even said that the “target was hit”.

“At US President Joe Biden’s direction, US military forces earlier (local time) this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. “These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American & Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel”.

